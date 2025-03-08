Camden National Bank Sells 444 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 262,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,090,000 after acquiring an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Public Storage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.23.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $313.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.