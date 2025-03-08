Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $141.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 976.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,195 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research
Lam Research Trading Up 3.3 %
LRCX stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.