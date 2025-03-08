Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $141.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 976.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,195 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

