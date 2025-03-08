Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210,900 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.