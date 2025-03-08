Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

