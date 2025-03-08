HM Payson & Co. Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

