Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $990,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.