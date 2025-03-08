Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 705,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 979,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800.31. This trade represents a 87.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,398.04. The trade was a 81.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.