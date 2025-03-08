Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 90630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOT. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

