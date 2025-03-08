Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.