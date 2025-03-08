Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Up 16.4% – Time to Buy?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 28,560,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 9,552,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

