Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 1,043.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
MOLN opened at $4.69 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
