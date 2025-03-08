Arjuna Capital Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arjuna Capital decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 556,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $532,142,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $891.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

