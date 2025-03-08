Informa (LON:INF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Informa Stock Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 775.60 ($10.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 746.20 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 911.60 ($11.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 832.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 100,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.44), for a total value of £812,581.36 ($1,050,253.79). Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Informa Company Profile

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

