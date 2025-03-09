Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,711,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $254,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

