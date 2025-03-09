Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 7,009 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

