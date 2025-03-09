ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

OKE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

