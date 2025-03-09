Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWB stock opened at $315.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

