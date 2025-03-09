PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,690 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $189,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $850.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200 day moving average is $984.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

