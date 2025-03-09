Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,832,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $45,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

