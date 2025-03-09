Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

