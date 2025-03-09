Andra AP fonden Buys 31,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

