Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $190,780,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,710,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after buying an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

