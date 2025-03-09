Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.