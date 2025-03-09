Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

