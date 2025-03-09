OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $31.66 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $186.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

