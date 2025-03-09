Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 959,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 596,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.15 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

