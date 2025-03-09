Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,180,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day moving average of $851.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

