29,615 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
