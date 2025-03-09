Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.98) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.