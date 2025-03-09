Argentarii LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $399.27 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.88.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.