Argentarii LLC Invests $761,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

