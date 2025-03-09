Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 5,101 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,769,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

