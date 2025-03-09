Strategic Equity Management Purchases 7,848 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.