Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 7,285 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Target by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $115.11 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

