Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
