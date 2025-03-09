Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

RLTY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

