Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

CHCI opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

