Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lexeo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.86. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

