Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Acquires £121,480 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($39.24) per share, for a total transaction of £121,480 ($156,971.18).
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,076 ($39.75) on Friday. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,896 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,420.46. The company has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.
Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.