Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Acquires £121,480 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($39.24) per share, for a total transaction of £121,480 ($156,971.18).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,076 ($39.75) on Friday. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,896 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,420.46. The company has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($51.43) to GBX 4,150 ($53.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.18) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.61).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

