Metsera, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 12th (NASDAQ:MTSR)

Metsera’s (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 12th. Metsera had issued 15,277,778 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $275,000,004 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Metsera’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Metsera Stock Down 5.4 %

Metsera Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MTSR opened at $25.47 on Friday. Metsera has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

