Beachbody (BODI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.88) per share and revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter.

Beachbody Stock Down 7.5 %

BODI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Beachbody has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

