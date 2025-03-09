Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Christopher Ambler Acquires 4,000 Shares

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,966.66).

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:JEL opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of £131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 432.11. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.33).

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

About Jersey Electricity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.35%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

