Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods
In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,579.33. This trade represents a 36.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 122,034 shares of company stock worth $2,797,217 in the last three months. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
