Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,579.33. This trade represents a 36.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 122,034 shares of company stock worth $2,797,217 in the last three months. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

