XCHG Limited’s (NASDAQ:XCH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

XCHG’s (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 10th. XCHG had issued 3,333,335 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,666,677 based on an initial share price of $6.20. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
XCHG Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of XCH stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. XCHG has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $30.47.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
