Mission Produce (AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,772.80. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 103,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,508,896.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,735.98. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,252 shares of company stock worth $3,256,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

