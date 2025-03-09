Argentarii LLC Takes $644,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,724 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in HP by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 114,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in HP by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 57,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.