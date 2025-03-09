Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $379.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.