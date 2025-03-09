Contrasting Solventum (SOLV) & Its Competitors

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) is one of 238 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Solventum to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solventum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum N/A N/A N/A Solventum Competitors -546.70% -173.81% -26.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum $8.25 billion N/A 28.35 Solventum Competitors $987.60 million $56.11 million 3.63

This table compares Solventum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solventum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Solventum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solventum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 9 1 0 2.00 Solventum Competitors 2065 5177 9430 285 2.47

Solventum currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Solventum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solventum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Solventum competitors beat Solventum on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

