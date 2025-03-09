Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

