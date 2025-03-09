Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 176 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.