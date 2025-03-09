OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
